iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Faculty of Harvard University and Africa.com feature Online Course for Africans in food systems businesses

22 seconds ago 2 min read

The online course will equip entrepreneurs across emerging economies with the skills they need to operate successful food systems businesses.

Africa.com, the women-led digital media organisation, is featuring an online course in conjunction with HarvardX and online course provider edX. The course Food Systems Live! Entrepreneurship in Emerging Economies is slated to begin on January 23, 2023, and the “live” instruction will take place online every week for 9 weeks. 

Unlike other online courses which involve recorded classes, Food Systems Live! will strike a balance between asynchronous content and dynamic live webinars. As a result, participants can interact directly with the Harvard University professors and industry experts, while gaining up-to-date and innovative knowledge of food systems, agriculture, nutrition, and/or sustainability that will enable them to develop viable businesses in emerging economies.

“Food Systems Live! is a game changer for the agricultural sector in emerging economies,” says Teresa Clarke, Chair of Africa.com. “The course will give entrepreneurs an opportunity to learn from insightful Harvard University professors and rub minds with the leading experts on food systems, agriculture, nutrition, and sustainability, thus equipping them with the skills to take food businesses to the next level and help humanity achieve food security.”

Food Systems Live! is the second entrepreneurial programme that Africa.com will feature. It follows the successful 2021 program, Africa Live!, where hundreds of entrepreneurs from across Africa and other emerging economies learnt how to identify entrepreneurial opportunities in their communities and build successful businesses around them.

The enrollment fee for Food Systems Live! is $249. However, there is a flexible payment option that allows participants to spread the payment over time.

Enrollment is open at Africa.com from now until January 20, 2023.  Click Here for more information or to start your enrollment.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

4 min read

Productivity In Hands Of Employees Joining The Four-Day Work Week Pilot

2 days ago
1 min read

No Taxi Services In Western Cape As SANTACO Stay Away Continues

2 days ago
1 min read

Public Sector Workers Embark On Nationwide Strike

2 days ago
2 min read

Zuma Must Return To Jail – DA

2 days ago
4 min read

Repo rate To Rise By 75 bps – Finder Report

6 days ago
3 min read

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Reaffirms Commitment to African Countries

6 days ago
1 min read

Second pupil in ICU After Vlakfontein School Stabbing

6 days ago
1 min read

Hout Bay Taxi Association Calls Out CoCT Over Permit Delays

6 days ago
1 min read

SA Warned Of Another National Shutdown

6 days ago
1 min read

SAHRC Assessing DA’s Complaint Against Bheki Cele

6 days ago
1 min read

Blackouts Escalated To Stage 4

6 days ago
1 min read

Search Continues For 72 people Missing Since April floods – KZN govt

6 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Faculty of Harvard University and Africa.com feature Online Course for Africans in food systems businesses

22 seconds ago
2 min read

Diversification ‘Key To Mitigate Grey Listing Impact’

15 hours ago
3 min read

Indwe Helps Combat Gender-based Violence With My Personal Lifeline

15 hours ago
4 min read

Innovation And Skills Needed To Help South Africa Reach Full Solar Generation Potential

15 hours ago

Share