Facing Government Pressure, Lithium Miners in Zimbabwe Propose Refinery Projects

Lithium miners in Zimbabwe have presented plans to build refineries in response to government pressure to process minerals locally, according to deputy mines minister Polite Kambamura. Currently, four large scale lithium mining companies have submitted their plans, which Kambamura claims are yet to be reviewed, to the government. The government’s push for local lithium production aims to maximize economic benefits and create jobs. The proposed refineries are expected to enhance Zimbabwe’s position in the global lithium market, attracting investment and boosting the economy. This move aligns with the government’s efforts to add value to raw minerals before export, a strategy seen as crucial for sustainable economic development. With this strategy, Zimbabwe’s government aims to put the country in a position where it can benefit from the growing demand in lithium driven by efforts across the globe to shift to cleaner energy sources.



SOURCE: REUTERS