Facebook, Instagram, And Whatsapp Back Online

10 seconds ago 1 min read

Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp are back online on Tuesday.

All three went offline for several hours in the late afternoon South African time.

Facebook said this was because of a configuration change to its routers.

CEO Mark   Zuckerberg sent out an apology to users saying he understands how much they rely on these services to stay connected with their loved ones.

This is the worst outage since 2019 when Facebook went down for more than 24 hours.

  Zuckerberg took a financial knock during the outage, losing more than 6-billion dollars as company shares plummeted.

