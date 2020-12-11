Facebook and Its Plans for Africa

The first Facebook office in West Africa will open in the second quarter of 2021 in Lagos, further solidifying the area’s reputation as “Nigeria’s Silicon Valley.” Facebook also unveiled more details on its expansion plans to tap into Africa’s 1.2-billion-person market, including new tech hubs for startup development and the construction of 37,000 kilometers of underwater internet cable, which will encircle the entire continent. In sub-Saharan Africa alone, the company has grown by over 50 million over time. These are new users that are coming to use our platform very differently. These are businesses that are now coming on to our platform to grow their own businesses and finding new customers. So yes, we have seen an exponential growth in terms of users, just across our entire set of platforms — whether it’s Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger.
SOURCE: CNN
More Stories
Nigerian Coffee Brand Drives Change with One Cup of Java
An Oasis for Moroccan Hackers
Investing in Paradise, Holiday Homes with Added Second Passport Benefits for South Africans
Sokowatch Goes Green for Ugandan Expansion
Kenyan Smart Addressing Startup Solves Lack of Postal Addressing Infrastructure
Ivorian Banker Joins Vatican Council for Inclusive Capitalism
The Rush for Golden Visas among Rich Nigerians
Hefty Investment for the Expansion of Africa’s Data Centres
McKinsey & Co. Joins Firms Ensnared in South Africa’s Graft Probe
Getting Nigerian Fathers Involved in Diaper Duty
Sudan’s Off the U.S Terror List, What Next?
Investing in Paradise, Holiday Homes with Added Second Passport Benefits for South Africans