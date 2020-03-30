Facebook Africa Urges Citizens To Reach Out To The Most Vulnerable

Share with your network!

With millions of South Africans locked in at home for a fourth day, Facebook Africa has urged citizens to stay connected with their communities by reaching out to the most vulnerable.

Thousands of homeless, freelance workers and entrepreneurs, who’ve been affected by the lockdown, rely heavily on South Africans for their income.

Facebook Africa regional director Nunu Ntshingila said there were platforms on social media that can be used to contribute to keeping community members going during this time.

“We have a group called Coronavirus SA and in the last couple of weeks, 50,000 to 60,000 people have come together every day to talk about how they feel about the virus. Another group has about 1.9 million people today to find a way to help the community.”

EWN

Share with your network!