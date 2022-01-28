Extreme Cyclist Endures Excruciating Im’possible Tour For Children Fighting Life-Threatening Illnesses

Grant Lottering – survivor, international speaker and Laureus Sport for Good Ambassador – successfully finished his Cross Cape Im’possible Dream Tour at the Waterford Estate in Stellenbosch in aid of The Reach for a Dream Foundation.

This 8th Im’possible Tour turned into 38 hours of excessive heat and suffering from an average ride temperature of 29°C. Lottering completed the single, non-stop, two day and two-night ultra-endurance cycle from Plettenberg Bay on the Garden Route to Stellenbosch in the Cape Winelands in 37hrs 24min. Unfortunately, Lottering could not traverse the infamous Swartberg Pass via Prince Albert due to flashfloods closing Meiringspoort as he approached from the Kammanassie Mountains, which were on fire, losing over 100km. He ultimately covered a total distance of 692km of the Cape Cycle Routes with 11 300m elevation gain at an average speed of 18,4 km/h while only taking two 20-minute naps over the two days.

Commenting at the finish, Lottering said this Im’possible Tour took every last drop of physical and mental endurance to complete. “This was by no means my longest Im’possible Tour, but without doubt the hardest 700km I’ve ever cycled due to the conditions and terrain”. Lottering’s first 158km from Plettenberg Bay to Prince Alfred Pass saw him climb over 3 000m with an average ride temperature of 39°C, resulting in severe cramping for most of the day. “Were it not for my selfless and super committed support team and the greater purpose behind my Im’possible Tours, I doubt I would have been able to push on.”

“How Grant manages to push himself to these extremes, blocking out the pain, heat and exhaustion on terrain, which is quite simply savage, is beyond comprehension. He just keeps at it, stopping every 3-4 hours for a few minutes before getting back on his bike,” says friend and support team member, Andrew Morton.

Aside from completing this extreme gruelling challenge backed by sponsors Mercedes-Benz South Africa and the Western Cape Growth Agency, Lottering also raised close to R60 000 for the Reach for a Dream Foundation. The funds raised will grant magical dreams to children between the ages of three and 18-years-old fighting life-threatening illnesses.

Taking on a challenge of this nature is nothing new to Lottering. Since a near-fatal crash in the Italian Alps in July 2013, Lottering has repeatedly demonstrated perseverance in the face of adversity. He uses his Im’possible Tours to inspire and challenge people to dream big and believe even bigger, encouraging them never to give up.

“What a savage ride it was, but beautiful for the Reach for a Dream kids who will see their dreams fulfilled. I am humbled and blessed,” concludes Lottering.

Following the success of his Im’possible Tours in Europe and South Africa, Lottering is ready for his next big challenge – his first Im’possible Tour in the USA in June 2022 underpinned by his overarching goal of supporting charity.

Share with your network!