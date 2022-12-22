Extraordinary Reveals A New Destination On The Panorama Route, Mpumalanga

Extraordinary, an esteemed collection of luxury lodges and hotels in Southern Africa, is delighted to introduce the world-class luxury hotel, Angels View by HoyoHoyo, in Mpumalanga. The hotel is located 5km from the picturesque village of Graskop.

Angels View is a family-owned hotel, headed by respected “tourism warriors”, Dr and Mrs Khoza, both with three decades’ experience in the industry. The hotel offers a luxury product with a multi-market target, ideal for both leisure and business travellers looking for accommodation in close proximity to the renowned Kruger National Park, Panorama Route and the many wonders of the province named after the Rising Sun. The Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport allows convenient access for domestic and international tourists.

Born from a deep love of Mpumalanga and inspired by the beauty of God’s Window, Dr Reuel Khoza and his wife Mumsy Khoza (nee Thaledi), a well-known family from Acornhoek, felt driven to create a legacy in this incredible space that straddles the escarpment. Bringing this legacy to life has been a passion project for the family, with a great deal of thought and detail going into it. Strong family ties are evident in the names of each individual suite, all named after significant Khoza and Thaledi clan members. The fine dining restaurant deemed, “Mumsy’s” (honouring Mrs Mumsy Khoza), pays homage to the matriarch’s passion for food and family.

The hotel’s design

Culturally aligned and inspired by Shangaan styles, the interior design company Donald Nxumalo Interior Design has embraced traditional motifs right through to the Xibelani lights that are featured across the hotel. Donald Nxumalo of Donald Nxumalo Interior Design is remarkably talented, with a knack for combining sophistication, African influence, urban chic and intuition to create something exceptional. He is considered amongst the “A-list” of local designers, able to chart new territories with his unique design language. In recent years, Nxumalo has graced the covers of ELLE Decoration and Conde Nast House and Garden – a testament to his creativity and success.

Joining forces with Extraordinary

Extraordinary will be providing a holistic management service to Angels View from November 2022, following its official opening. Ms. Kate Davidson, spokesperson for Extraordinary said:

“We are delighted with the addition of this luxury hotel to our collection. Angels View is in a prime position and will add immeasurable value to our group. The area is perfect for both our leisure and corporate markets, and Extraordinary have had a long and very rewarding partnership with this imminent family to position us for maximum success.”

Dr Khoza has expressed confidence in Extraordinary and has pointed out that the values of the group are aligned with his own, providing the foundation for a fruitful relationship going forward:

“We are looking forward to the prospect of engaging with Extraordinary to scale the heights of success.”

The hotel’s construction

Construction for Angels View commenced in 2016, with a local architecture firm, GJ Architects, spearheading the project. The conceptualisation of the environmentally-inspired Earth Grotto suites, positioned along the edge of the magnificent Drakensberg escarpment came about as a result of a collaboration with architect, Peter Rich. Rich is based in Johannesburg and known for his exceptional contribution to indigenous African architecture, cultural significance and the integration of a building’s construction with the environment. His design of the interpretation centre at Mapungubwe was declared the Building of the Year at the World Architecture Festival in 2009.

Accommodation options and facilities

Angels View boasts a myriad of accommodation options, from the contemporary-styled superior and luxury panorama rooms to the ten Earth Grotto suites, the four-bedroom Khoza House and two one-bedroom suites complete with mini kitchens and private balconies.

The hotel facilities include a Grande pool deck, viewing decks, spa, gymnasium, library and plenty of lounge space in which to relax and soak up the unique setting. A trend-setting glass bar area, known as Café Ahe, completes the experience.

Weddings, events, and modern conferencing are the order of the day, and the facilities are truly show-stopping. Guests are spoilt for choice when planning their big day or event, whether choosing the spectacular Amphitheatre, glass marquees or a more traditional modern conference venue complete with the most up-to-date technology.

AHE is a destination restaurant on the estate which caters perfectly to tour groups and leisure visitors in a charming setting with spectacular views across the Lowveld.

Nearby attractions include the Graskop Glass elevator, God’s Window, Bourke’s Luck Potholes, Blyde River Canyon and historic Pilgrim’s Rest.

Interested parties can book their stay at Angels View via Extraordinary’s website: www.extraordinary.co.za or www.angelsview.co.za

For further information, please contact marketing@extraordinary.co.za

