iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Extent Of Damage Caused By Fire Not Yet Known – CoCT

@Abramjee

5 hours ago 1 min read

City of Cape Town officials said that the extent of the damage caused by a devastating fire that broke out in Parliament was not yet known.

Fire crews were called out just after 6am on Sunday morning and the first fire truck arrived within five or six minutes.

But by 5pm, during the final briefing for the day by officials, plumes of smoke could still be seen billowing into the air from the National Assembly building.

It’s not yet clear what started the blaze that caused extensive damage, including the collapse of parts of the roof and gutting politicians’ offices.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Healthcare Workers Have Until 14 Jan To Get J&J Booster Shot

5 hours ago
1 min read

Suspect To Appear In Court For Parliament Fire

5 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 4 379 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

5 hours ago
1 min read

Hawks Investigating Parliament Fire – De Lille

17 hours ago
1 min read

Someone Held For Questioning Over Parliament Fire

18 hours ago
1 min read

Old Assembly Building On Fire

1 day ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 9 818 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

1 day ago
1 min read

J&J Booster 85% Effective Against Omicron

3 days ago
1 min read

Lifting Of Curfew A Huge Relief – CoCT

3 days ago
1 min read

Government Lifts Curfew

3 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 12 979 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

3 days ago
1 min read

Scrapping Of ZEP Will Be Benefit Some Holders – Motsoaledi

4 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Richard Leakey, Fossil Hunter and Defender of Elephants, Dies at 77

1 min ago
3 min read

Digital Experiences: What To Expect In 2022

12 mins ago
1 min read

Extent Of Damage Caused By Fire Not Yet Known – CoCT

5 hours ago
1 min read

Healthcare Workers Have Until 14 Jan To Get J&J Booster Shot

5 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer