Extent Of Damage Caused By Fire Not Yet Known – CoCT

City of Cape Town officials said that the extent of the damage caused by a devastating fire that broke out in Parliament was not yet known.
Fire crews were called out just after 6am on Sunday morning and the first fire truck arrived within five or six minutes.
But by 5pm, during the final briefing for the day by officials, plumes of smoke could still be seen billowing into the air from the National Assembly building.
It’s not yet clear what started the blaze that caused extensive damage, including the collapse of parts of the roof and gutting politicians’ offices.
More Stories
Healthcare Workers Have Until 14 Jan To Get J&J Booster Shot
Suspect To Appear In Court For Parliament Fire
NICD Reports 4 379 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Hawks Investigating Parliament Fire – De Lille
Someone Held For Questioning Over Parliament Fire
Old Assembly Building On Fire
NICD Reports 9 818 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
J&J Booster 85% Effective Against Omicron
Lifting Of Curfew A Huge Relief – CoCT
Government Lifts Curfew
NICD Reports 12 979 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Scrapping Of ZEP Will Be Benefit Some Holders – Motsoaledi