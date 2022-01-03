Extent Of Damage Caused By Fire Not Yet Known – CoCT

City of Cape Town officials said that the extent of the damage caused by a devastating fire that broke out in Parliament was not yet known.

Fire crews were called out just after 6am on Sunday morning and the first fire truck arrived within five or six minutes.

But by 5pm, during the final briefing for the day by officials, plumes of smoke could still be seen billowing into the air from the National Assembly building.

It’s not yet clear what started the blaze that caused extensive damage, including the collapse of parts of the roof and gutting politicians’ offices.

Share with your network!