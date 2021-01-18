Extend The Curfew From 11pm – CoCT

Share with your network!

Economic opportunities mayoral committee member James Vos wrote to national government to reconsider the current lockdown regulations.

The City of Cape Town on Sunday said moving the curfew by two hours to 11 pm would help give businesses and the local economy a boost to stay viable and save jobs.

Vos said he would follow up with local government Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma this week regarding the requested curfew change.

He said the local economy was dependent on the food and beverage, manufacturing, hospitality and retail sectors for jobs.

Many businesses are battling to stay afloat, leaving them with no option but to close their doors due to the reduced trading hours.

Read the full statement here

Share with your network!