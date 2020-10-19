iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Exposing Sudan’s Rogue Islamic Schools

1 hour ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

A BBC News Arabic investigation has uncovered systemic child abuse and evidence of sexual abuse inside Islamic schools in Sudan. For 18 months, reporter Fateh Al-Rahman Al-Hamdani filmed inside 23 schools across the country. Boys as young as five-years-old were routinely chained, shackled and beaten by the sheikhs or religious men in charge of the schools. Mohamed Nader is one of those who was abused. He was imprisoned and tortured for five days, and received such a brutal beating that he nearly died. Al-Hamdani spoke to him about what happened, his recovery, and his family’s fight for justice in a country where the sheikhs still wield huge power and influence. However, Mohamed Nader’s parents have decided to press charges. Although the public prosecutor’s office is obliged to look into all cases of violence against children, Mohamed Nader’s parents have had to hire a lawyer to fight their case.

SOURCE: BBC

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Documenting the “Mecca” for Marine Wildlife

3 mins ago
1 min read

Luanda Strips Beneficiaries of Past Corruption

8 mins ago
1 min read

Racial Tensions Flare Up Again in South Africa

14 mins ago
1 min read

A Colossal Dam Nears Completion on Ethiopia’s Stretch of the Nile

18 mins ago
1 min read

Lessons for Rural Innovation in Africa

23 mins ago
1 min read

Uganda’s New All-female Ride-hailing Service

27 mins ago
1 min read

Conakry Waits for Election Results

31 mins ago
2 min read

World’s Longest Study of Ebola Concludes

35 mins ago
1 min read

Remembering Victims of Nigeria’s Notorious Police Unit

53 mins ago
1 min read

The Great Wildebeest Migration is Taking Place with No Spectators

2 days ago
1 min read

Morocco Offers Up Some Pretty Lovely Coastal Landscapes

2 days ago
1 min read

4IR Hotel Opens in Africa’s Richest Square Mile

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Documenting the “Mecca” for Marine Wildlife

3 mins ago
1 min read

Luanda Strips Beneficiaries of Past Corruption

8 mins ago
1 min read

Racial Tensions Flare Up Again in South Africa

14 mins ago
1 min read

A Colossal Dam Nears Completion on Ethiopia’s Stretch of the Nile

18 mins ago