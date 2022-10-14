Exports Suffer As Transnet Strike Continues

The ongoing Transnet strike is having a domino effect on other industries.

In particular, companies that rely on exports have had to shelve their goods.

Unions have rejected the parastatal’s latest wage offer starting at 4.5 percent.

At the same time, big business has tried to step in.

They’re offering to pay higher fees to Transnet and compensation for employees to halt strike action.

The mass action is costing the economy billions daily.

Meanwhile, a Transnet employee was shot and injured on her way to work in Gqeberha on Thursday.

Police are investigating a case of attempted murder and malicious damage to property.

Transnet says it discourages acts of intimidation and violence.

