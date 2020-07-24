Explosives Smuggling Woman Sentenced To 10 Years In Jail

A Zimbabwean woman has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars for smuggling R1.2 million worth of explosives.
Lunda Katiyo was arrested in April at the Beitbridge Border Post between Zimbabwe and South Africa.
The 38-year-old woman was caught with explosives usually used for illegal mining.
Hawks spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke said: “She was arrested and made several court appearances without getting bail until she was convicted and sentenced by the Musina Regional Court on Thursday.”
