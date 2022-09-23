Explosion Rocks Woodstock

Two people have sustained serious injuries following an explosion at a business premises in Woodstock.
A fire broke out at a building at the corner of Plein and Victoria Streets.
The cause of the explosions is currently unknown but there are reports it could have been linked to a gas leak.
Authorities said that an initial blast went off and then a fire broke out, followed by several secondary explosions a short while later.
The two men, who sustained 70 to 100% burn wounds, were transported to Groote Schuur Hospital for treatment.
