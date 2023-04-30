Exploring the World Sustainably Does Not have to be Difficult

Leigh Myles, Profitroom’s Business Development Manager for Africa, stresses the significance of sustainable travel and the impact of the tourism industry on climate change. SA’s tourism industry has already felt the effects. Natural disasters can be harmful, as demonstrated by the droughts in Cape Town and the floods in KwaZulu-Natal, which are both major tourism hubs in South Africa. Myles’ encourages those working in the tourism industry to invest in regenerative travel practices.
