Exploring the Cape Winelands

Cape Town is known the world-over for its pristine Blue Flag beaches, top-tier restaurants and iconic attractions like Table Mountain and the V&A Waterfront. And you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better destination than the Cape Winelands in South Africa. The region has something for every type of traveller, from exploring the wine country on scenic hikes, bike rides and drives to whale watching on the coast. You’ll be able to enjoy stunning views of majestic mountain ranges and rolling lush vineyards from the comfort of luxury lodges, farmhouse-style cottages and boutique hotels while indulging in award-winning wines at some of the best wineries in South Africa.

