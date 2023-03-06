Exploring South Africa’s Black Wine Scene

Vineyards and wineries continue to be owned primarily by the minority white population in South Africa, but black vintners have been making huge inroads within the past few years. Although black-owned wine brands still represent a small percentage of the country’s wine output, it is becoming increasingly easy to find and support them, and people are actively doing so. Less than 3 per cent of the country’s vineyard acreage is under Black ownership, according to a report by Vinpro. But despite the massive under-representation of Black South Africans in ownership, winemaking and other coveted roles (they are well represented in labour), it is growing increasingly possible to explore the winelands in a way that focuses on and supports them.
