iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Exploring Some of Durban’s Wildest Areas

26 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Green Corridors Pop Up Camps are a new wild camping concept for accommodation under a million stars, away from the crowds. Just like that pot at the end of the rainbow, Mqeku Camp is a treasure, so worth discovering and exploring. Sibusiso Shangase welcomes you to a beautifully kept, cleverly laid-out arrangement of level, lawned camping sites, each with a stone braai facility, all interspersed by giant granite boulders, next to the magical Mqeku River. Apart from Mqeku, there are three other sites- Maphepetheni, on the edge of a cascading series of waterfalls and rapids overlooking a deep gorge; a gorgeous location on the shores of Mnini Dam with excellent bass fishing, canoes for hire and a range of hiking trails; eNanda Adventures on the shores of eNanda Dam- an ideal spot for mountain bikers, hikers and canoeists.

SOURCE: IOL

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Uncovering the Mystery of Angola’s Iron Palace

23 mins ago
1 min read

A Star Bed Experience Awaits In Mozambique

24 mins ago
1 min read

Start Your 2021 Travel Goals Here

28 mins ago
1 min read

Connecting with the African-Diasporic Community through Art and Technology

32 mins ago
1 min read

Gallerist Mariane Ibrahim is Bringing African Art to the World

36 mins ago
1 min read

30 Most Beautiful Women in Africa: The 2020 Rave List

38 mins ago
1 min read

Africa on a Plate: What You Need to Know About African Food

39 mins ago
1 min read

African Fashion is on the Rise, Says Naomi Campbell: ‘And it’s About Time!’

41 mins ago
1 min read

15 Great Albums and EPs by South African Indie Artists That Came Out in 2020

42 mins ago
1 min read

A Congolese Village Yields the Benefits of the Sun

14 hours ago
1 min read

Diamond Slump Hits African Producers

14 hours ago
1 min read

African Governments should Have a Fresh Look at Agriculture

14 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Uncovering the Mystery of Angola’s Iron Palace

23 mins ago
1 min read

A Star Bed Experience Awaits In Mozambique

24 mins ago
1 min read

Exploring Some of Durban’s Wildest Areas

26 mins ago
1 min read

Start Your 2021 Travel Goals Here

28 mins ago