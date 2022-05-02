iAfrica

Exploring Mauritius for the First Time

5 hours ago 1 min read

Drive through the towns, visited a fresh produce market, looked at how locals lived and ate the most delectable cuisine at Escale Creole, a local restaurant run by a mother and daughter duo. A visit to see the Huge Shiva statue in Grand Bassin temple, where we got to celebrate a bit of the Hindu festival Holi where Hindus throw coloured powder into the air and splash them on others. With a mere 1,3 million population in Mauritius, it was comforting to know that over 90 percent of t heir population had been vaccinated against Covid-19.

