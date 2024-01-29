Exploring Johannesburg’s Best-Kept Secrets

Maboneng can be described as Johannesburg’s artsy heart. Get sucked into the funky street art, and let the creative vibes surround you in this hip precinct that’s buzzing with life. The repurposed buildings, adorned with vibrant street art, stand as testaments to Johannesburg’s commitment to embracing its cultural richness. At an elevation of 1,807 meters, Northcliff Ridge stands as Johannesburg’s second-highest peak, providing breathtaking views of the city, its outskirts, and beyond.

