Exploring Africa’s Best Beauty Secrets

Christina Funke Tegbe is the founder of 54 Thrones, an African beauty brand using all-natural, organic ingredients grown in the motherland. Born and raised in Texas, Tegbe is the child of an American mother and Nigerian father. Around 2014, Tegbe felt the urge to travel back to the continent. Having enjoyed her previous visits to Nigeria and Morocco, she felt like she needed to return and get to know her father’s side of the family, and the other half of herself better. Visiting Africa and maintaining relationships with her suppliers also helps Tegbe stay connected to her brand and its mission. During her visits, she has been able to learn firsthand about the beauty rituals, which has allowed her to ensure she tells an authentic story.

SOURCE: TRAVEL NOIRE

