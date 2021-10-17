iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Exploring Africa’s Best Beauty Secrets

7 mins ago 1 min read

Christina Funke Tegbe is the founder of 54 Thrones, an African beauty brand using all-natural, organic ingredients grown in the motherland. Born and raised in Texas, Tegbe is the child of an American mother and Nigerian father. Around 2014, Tegbe felt the urge to travel back to the continent. Having enjoyed her previous visits to Nigeria and Morocco, she felt like she needed to return and get to know her father’s side of the family, and the other half of herself better. Visiting Africa and maintaining relationships with her suppliers also helps Tegbe stay connected to her brand and its mission. During her visits, she has been able to learn firsthand about the beauty rituals, which has allowed her to ensure she tells an authentic story.

SOURCE: TRAVEL NOIRE

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Six Things To Do If You’re Travelling On Your Own

4 mins ago
1 min read

The Winners of the Natural History Museum’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year Competition

5 mins ago
1 min read

Africa’s Most Beautiful Lakes

8 mins ago
1 min read

Ghanaian Artist Kwame Akoto-Bamfo Creates Haunting Sculptures of Slaves

10 mins ago
1 min read

Africa’s Iconic Architecture in 12 Buildings

11 mins ago
1 min read

Pan African Film Festival Begins in Burkina Faso

13 mins ago
1 min read

How Nigerian Streetwear Brand, Daltimore, is Rising to Celebrity Status

15 mins ago
1 min read

Khaby Lame is the Most Popular Man on TikTok

16 mins ago
1 min read

Wizkid’s ‘Made in Lagos’ Tour Celebrates a New Pinnacle for Afropop

18 mins ago
1 min read

Nigeria’s Growing Electronic Scene

6 days ago
1 min read

The State of Plastic Pollution in Parts of Africa is Dramatic

6 days ago
1 min read

What’s Behind Accra’s Recent Crackdown on the Queer Community?

6 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Poll Reveals Insights About Women Succeeding in Corporate Africa

3 mins ago
1 min read

Six Things To Do If You’re Travelling On Your Own

4 mins ago
1 min read

The Winners of the Natural History Museum’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year Competition

5 mins ago
1 min read

Exploring Africa’s Best Beauty Secrets

7 mins ago