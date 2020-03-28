Mar 28, 2020

Exploring Africa from the Comfort of Your Home

Mar 28, 2020

With many travellers going into self-isolation due to the covid-19, chilling at home with popcorn means you won’t miss out on an international experience. Thanks to the world of virtual reality, you too can travel the world without leaving home. Robben Island has been on the bucket list of many travellers visiting Cape Town for decades. People were exiled, isolated and banished there for nearly 400 years. Nelson Mandela was also imprisoned there. While you can’t travel there due to the covid-19 outbreak currently, you can wander through this historical gem during a virtual tour.

SOURCE: IOL

