Exploring a South African Province through the Eyes of Three Travellers who Never Left

For Scott, it was the friendships and connections he built in South Africa that led him to stay in the Cape. A Northern Irishman who’s no stranger to travelling the globe, he now runs a foundation called the School of Hard Knocks, which uses sport and psycho-social counselling to help children’s mental health. Khobi-Jane also lived in various locations across the world, but it was the promise of open skies that convinced her to relocate to the town of Wilderness, where she has worked as a paragliding instructor for more than 20 years. As for Adetola, a chance picture of St James Beach brought her to Cape Town, and after studying at the University of the Western Cape, she’s never looked back. Along the south-western coast of South Africa, just shy of the Great Escarpment, sits the wonder that is the Western Cape. Famed for its winelands, unspoilt scenery and endless list of activities, this populous locale has become a must-visit destination on the tourist trail.

SOURCE: CN TRAVELLER

