Explore the Beautiful Crafts and Textiles Emerging Now from Africa

Africa has always been home to an amazing diversity of crafts and textiles, but distribution challenges historically prevented them from getting to global consumers. Recently, however, as the fascination with African design has taken hold across the world, an increasing array of African home goods are making their way into interiors well beyond the continent. Akojo Market prints is the story of everything that they sell, whether that is embroidery by the women of The Milaya Project which supports South Sudanese refugees living in Uganda by creating opportunities for them to sell their crafts, intricately-carved spoons made by the Makonde tribe which show the beauty of African Blackwood, indigo throws handwoven and hand dyed by the Dogon people of Mali, delicately-hued towels made from hand spun Ethiopian cotton – and more. Other sites worth exploring are Lola & Mawu which has a wide selection of accessories, Creative Journey Rugs for Moroccan and authentic Berber rugs, Urbanstax and Adire African Textiles for fabric and Asafo Flags, for – you’ve guessed – Asafo flags.
SOURCE: HOUSE AND GARDEN
More Stories
Can Africa’s Green Initiatives Mitigate Effects of Climate Change?
Damning Allegations Levelled against British American Tobacco South Africa
How Kenyan Airways Pivoted to Meet New Market Shift
Seven Africans Make Time Magazine’s List of the 100 Most Influential People in the World for 2021
Benin is the Fastest Place in the World to Start a Company
Tech SME Gains Business Success, Growth And Acquisition During The Pandemic
The Number of Children Working Across Mines in Africa is Rising
A Startup that Will Cut the Cost it Takes to Produce Palm Oil
Africa to Pull Out All the Stops at Dubai’s World Expo
Somalia is on the Cusp of Becoming the World’s First Cashless Society
A Mission to Rehabilitate Nigeria’s Waterways One Beach at a Time
Dumpster Diving on the Rise Among Ghanaian Kids