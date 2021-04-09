Explore South Africa Like a Tourist

Share with your network!

It’s been said many times over the last few months – have a stay-cation in your own backyard. But not everyone is up for an overnight at a hotel some distance away in a small town right now. So, instead of having a holiday somewhere close by, why not simply enjoy a few activities that tourists usually do and explore your city and country like travelers would? Below are some ideas.

Hike Cape Town

Possibly one of the most popular cities to hike within South Africa, Cape Town boasts a number of hiking routes of which the most popular are on and around Table Mountain. If you’re not sure which one to choose, Cape Town Tourism, the official destination marketing organisation for the City of Cape Town, has put together a number of handy guides to assist you, including winter hikes with waterfalls, the best Table Mountain hikes and the top hikes for beginners.

Explore Johannesburg

The City of Gold is not only a place to do business – there is tons to discover when it comes to tours, activities and experiences. A good place to start would be to see what’s available through Airbnb Experiences. Airbnb Experiences are activities led by locals and, by doing one, you might just discover something about JHB that you didn’t know before. There are walking and food tours through Soweto, street art tours through Maboneng, cycling activities through the city and so much more.

Swim Durban

With waters around South Africa cooling right now at this time of year, Durban’s waters are almost always swimmable. The city’s beaches are much-loved by tourists at all times of the year for this very reason. Pack a picnic, pick up a book and head to these warm Indian Ocean waters for a day of relaxation. Frolic in the waves and just take in the natural beauty of Durbs. If you’re keen on a water activity, there are various companies offering surf lessons, stand-up paddle boarding and more.

Dip into the Kruger Park

If you’re in the area of the Kruger Park and you can make a day-trip into South Africa’s much-loved game reserve, then definitely do it. The Kruger National Park is popular with tourists, but not as many locals take the time to explore this gem. If you’re there for the day (or even more), be sure to pop into the Kruger Station precinct for a bite to eat or a refreshing drink. With a number of places to choose from (a cafe, a deli, a restaurant and a bar), plus a play area for the kids, it’s the perfect place to stop at between the animal spotting.

Use the City Sightseeing Bus

Many of us, when travelling overseas, have used a hop-on-hop-off-bus at least once, but almost never in our own beautiful country! City Sightseeing has buses in both Cape Town and Johannesburg and this is not only a great way of leaning more about the city through the recorded information that you listen to while onboard, but it’s also an excellent way to get around to the top sights. There are various routes and packages available depending on what you are keen to take in but, no matter what you choose, this is a great way for the whole family to enjoy what your city has to offer.

