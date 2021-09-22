iAfrica

Experts Warn Of Public Health Disaster In Durban

MEC Bheki Ntuli inspects enforcement of COVID-19 regulations on KwaZulu-Natal beaches Photo Credit:

3 hours ago

Many of Durban’s beaches could be forced to close over the next 5 years. That’s the warning from advocacy groups, who say sewage spills are becoming more common.

They say the situation can be avoided if the ageing infrastructure is fixed and maintained.

The city’s Battery Beach was closed after several children fell ill after surfing.

Durbanites Against Plastic Pollution says the city is facing a public health disaster.

