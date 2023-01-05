Expert Says To Expect More Power Cuts

South Africans can expect even more rolling power cuts this year.

That’s the view of energy expert Roger Lilley, who says unless Parliament acts, the country is still going to be in the dark.

It isn’t even a week into the New Year and we’re already facing increased rolling power cuts, with Stage 3 currently taking place.

Lilley says this is an indication that the whole network is out of control.

“I think we’re going to see more load-shedding. 2022 was the worst on record, almost five times worse than 2021,” he said.

“In 2023, we’ve just opened the door to the new year and already we’re at Stage 3, sort of halfway into the depth of load-shedding.

“We really have a situation that shows the whole network is out of control now.”

Lilley said Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan is not to blame for the continuing electricity crisis.

He said Gordhan doesn’t have the authority to provide additional electricity.

“That is the minister of energy’s responsibility, that’s Mr Gwede Mantashe,” Lilley said.

“We need someone in that position who understands what South Africa needs now and in the next 20 years from an energy perspective.”

Source: eNCA

