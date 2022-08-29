iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Expert Says SA Can Expect Another COVID-19 Wave Soon

Photo by Mufid Majnun on Unsplash

14 mins ago 1 min read

Virologist Professor Barry Schoub says South Africa should brace for another wave of COVID-19.

He’s urging South Africans to get their jabs to be safe.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has revealed that more than one million people have died this year alone due to COVID-19.

“The big problem that we have in SA is low vaccine and we need to increase it quite urgently because we’re not out of the woods yet,” he said.

“There certainly will be another wave, probably the end of next month maybe even October.

“It is for that reason that people who are not vaccinated… should go and get vaccinated.

“Covid is not over.”

The WHO is warning that many countries have become complacent in the face of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The organisation says it’s time for a reality check.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

KZN ANC sets sights on 65% At 2024 elections

32 seconds ago
DIRCO
2 min read

Ongoing Court Process In Respect Of The Decision To Provide Humanitarian Assistance To Cuba

3 days ago
Blue Light Tender Case
1 min read

Millions Of Assets Seized In ‘corrupt’ Blue Light Tender Case

3 days ago
Australia Refugees
2 min read

Australia Offers Community Resettlement Help For New Refugees

3 days ago
Minister Naledi Pandor
2 min read

Minister Naledi Pandor To Lead The South African Delegation To The Eighth Tokyo International Conference

3 days ago
1 min read

Mkhwebane Jeopardized The FSCA Investigation

3 days ago
1 min read

It was a Typing Error Says Tembisa Hospital CEO

3 days ago
1 min read

Court dismissed Ingonyama Trust Appeal

3 days ago
1 min read

ANC In The Western Cape Preparing For Another Battle With The DA

3 days ago
1 min read

Sheriff Seizes eThekwini Municipality’s Electricity Department

3 days ago
1 min read

No Evidence Of Collusion Between Zama Zamas And Police – Cele

5 days ago
1 min read

‘No Work, No Pay’ Principle Will Apply – Government

5 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

KZN ANC sets sights on 65% At 2024 elections

32 seconds ago
1 min read

Expert Says SA Can Expect Another COVID-19 Wave Soon

14 mins ago
1 min read

Dijana Wins 95th Comrades Marathon

14 hours ago
3 min read

Dominant Verstappen Goes From 14th To First In Belgium

14 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer