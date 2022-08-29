Expert Says SA Can Expect Another COVID-19 Wave Soon

Virologist Professor Barry Schoub says South Africa should brace for another wave of COVID-19.

He’s urging South Africans to get their jabs to be safe.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has revealed that more than one million people have died this year alone due to COVID-19.

“The big problem that we have in SA is low vaccine and we need to increase it quite urgently because we’re not out of the woods yet,” he said.

“There certainly will be another wave, probably the end of next month maybe even October.

“It is for that reason that people who are not vaccinated… should go and get vaccinated.

“Covid is not over.”

The WHO is warning that many countries have become complacent in the face of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The organisation says it’s time for a reality check.

