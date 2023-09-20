Neolodics, the electrifying musical duo formed by The Voice SA finalist, Vernon Barnard, and gifted songwriter Leon Vermaak, are making waves in the South African music scene with the release of their debut single, “Undefeated.” Adding to the excitement, the duo has just released the official music video for “Undefeated,” inviting fans to visually immerse themselves in the song’s powerful message.

Watch the official music video for ‘Undefeated’ here – https://youtu.be/syiviRa2T38?si=zBW_EYxL0hNF_wl5

This song, a dynamic fusion of Vernon’s commanding vocals and Leon’s poignant songwriting, is now available for streaming, promising an unforgettable musical journey that will captivate hearts and inspire souls. Neolodics’ creative synergy was discovered when Vernon and Leon, brought together by a chance meeting through a mutual friend two years ago, realized their shared passion for music and a common vision. With Vernon as the charismatic lead vocalist and Leon as the evocative songwriter, they embarked on a journey that led to the formation of Neolodics, and the result is nothing short of spectacular.

Vernon’s own rise to international acclaim is nothing short of remarkable. Despite facing the challenges of being born with glaucoma, which eventually left him blind, Vernon’s unwavering determination and extraordinary vocal prowess have propelled him to the forefront of the music scene. His unforgettable audition on “The Voice,” which garnered nearly 30 million views on YouTube, and subsequent success as a finalist on the show, solidified his status as a captivating recording artist. Following his triumphant appearance on “The Voice,” Vernon signed a major record deal and released multiple chart-topping singles, establishing himself as a prominent independent artist.

Leon, a gifted songwriter with a knack for crafting compelling lyrics and unforgettable melodies, brings his unique perspective and creative brilliance to the Neolodics project. His ability to channel intense emotions into his work has led to the creation of songs that leave a lasting impact and resonate deeply with audiences.

“‘Undefeated’ is a song that truly resonates with my personal journey,” shares Vernon. “Life has thrown many challenges at me, but through music, I’ve found a creative outlet. This song encapsulates the power of resilience and unity. It’s about standing strong, not just as individuals, but together. I believe our listeners will find their own strength reflected in ‘Undefeated’.

Leon adds, “In creating ‘Undefeated,’ I tapped into a time in my life filled with personal struggles. The process was as cathartic as it was inspiring. The song represents the transformative power of adversity, turning it into a catalyst for strength and unity. Collaborating with Vernon, an artist of exceptional talent and spirit, has brought an emotional depth and authenticity to the music that I hope will resonate with listeners.”

Neolodics’ debut single, “Undefeated,” is available now on all major streaming platforms and the official music video is available on YouTube.

