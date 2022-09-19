Experience the Best of Kenya on these Fantastic Road Trip Adventures

Nairobi to Lake Naivasha is a short road trip out of the capital, this do-able day drive takes in sweeping views over the Great Rift Valley from spots such as Mathore Viewpoint. From here, you can get an eyeful of this vast system of ridges or escarpments that forms one of Kenya’s most spectacular sights, the valley floor broken up by a series of lakes and volcanoes, active and dormant. The Nairobi–Naivasha Highway passes through the town of Kericho, where you can stock up on snacks and drinks and absorb everyday life outside of the capital, beaches and safari lodges. Around Kericho are several tea farms and the Mau Forest, prime road-trip territory with just the right amount of winding roads for driving pleasure, before reaching Kisumu on the northeastern shore of Lake Victoria. If you don’t want to travel too far from Nairobi but want high rewards with a beautiful lakeside finale, head south to Kenya’s “pink lake,” Lake Magadi.
SOURCE: LONELY PLANET
