iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Experian Data Breach: FNB Advises Customers To Be Vigilant

4 hours ago 1 min read

FNB has been made aware that business and credit information services agency, Experian has experienced a data breach.

We are working with The South African Banking Risk Information Centre (SABRIC), The Banking Association of South Africa (BASA), law enforcement and regulatory authorities to mitigate any potential risks on our customers as a result of the incident.

Customers are advised to be extra vigilant and follow our recommended security precautions, which can be found on Security Centre on the FNB App and Online Banking.

The Bank is communicating directly to customers who may have been impacted from a banking perspective.

The protection of our customers’ banking information is our utmost priority.

