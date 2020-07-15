Expect More Roadblocks And Patrols, Warns Cele

Police Minister Bheki Cele during media briefing on Crime statistics during COVID-19 lockdown in Pretoria on 22 May 2020. Picture: Twitter

Share with your network!

Police Minister Bheki Cele has warned South Africans to expect more roadblocks as government enforces lockdown regulations.

Cele made the comments during the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster (JCPS) briefing on Wednesday.

The JCPS serves in the National Coronavirus Command Council and updated the nation on government’s plans to combat the spread of COVID-19 following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address to the nation on Sunday.

Cele said that the JCPS was deeply concerned by the rising number of coronavirus cases in the country. By 14 July the country had 298,292 confirmed coronavirus cases, with more than 4,000 deaths.

“We all know of someone who tested positive or we have a family member who has been infected. We’ve seen the devastation COVID-19 has brought on health, lives, business and jobs. This pandemic is indiscriminate. No one is immune.”

Cele said that more police officials would be deployed to improve compliance with lockdown measures announced by Ramaphosa and Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

“These will include police visibility, roadblocks, and patrols, where applicable in streets, malls and other areas where people avoid social distancing protocols.”

The Police Minister said that they’d take action against people selling alcohol and tobacco products illegally.

“There will also be random stop and search operations to ensure the prohibition of the trade of alcohol and tobacco is not being subverted. Law enforcement officials will depend on the cooperation of community members.”

On Sunday, Ramaphosa announced a number of amended regulations under level 3 lockdown. These measures include a curfew between 9pm and 4am, as well as banning the sale of alcohol and social visits.

EWN

Share with your network!