Expect More Load Shedding – Eskom CEO De Ruyter

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter said the country should expect increased load shedding.
The utility implemented stage two load shedding from 9 am on Friday and will last until 6 am on Monday morning.
De Ruyter has been addressing the media at Megawatt Park on Friday for the first time since his appointment last year.
He said it was regrettable that they have to implement load shedding.
