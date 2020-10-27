Expect More Arrests In The Meyiwa Murder Case – Cele

Share with your network!

Police Minister Bheki Cele said the latest developments in the murder case of Senzo Meyiwa are only the beginning and much more is yet to come.

This followed his announcement that five people have been arrested in connection with Meyiwa’s murder.

The minister briefed the media on Monday on the developments in Pretoria, alongside national police commissioner Khehla Sitole.

26 October marked six years since Meyiwa was shot and killed at the Vosloorus home of his girlfriend, actress and musician Kelly Khumalo.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Bheki Cele believes they have a watertight case against the five suspects.

President Cyril Ramaphosa welcomed the breakthrough.

“We congratulate the police for their hard work and persistence. We must now allow the criminal justice system and the judiciary to do their work and handle this matter to finality.”

