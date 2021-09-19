iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Exclusive: Nerea Amoros Elorduy on Creating More Liveable Environments in Refugee Camps

7 seconds ago 1 min read

A new book from architect and urbanist, Nerea Amoros Eldoruy, focuses on the importance of the built environment for refugee camps in East Africa. Based on three years of doctoral research as well as 10 years of architectural practice and refugee assistance, the book shares important insights about the ways in which architecture can make or break a refugee community. The book focuses on sustainable construction, early-childhood development, and refugee camps, offering many practical learnings and tested approaches that respond to the lack of information about East African refugee camps. It has a specific focus on seven camps across Uganda, Kenya, and Rwanda. Elorduy is currently based in Kampala and was previously based in Kigali to conduct her research.

SOURCE: DESIGN INDABA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Meet Chris Fallows, the South African Wildlife Photographer Behind ‘Air Jaws’ and More

3 mins ago
1 min read

Explore the Beautiful Crafts and Textiles Emerging Now from Africa

13 mins ago
1 min read

Can Africa’s Green Initiatives Mitigate Effects of Climate Change?

22 hours ago
1 min read

Damning Allegations Levelled against British American Tobacco South Africa

22 hours ago
1 min read

How Kenyan Airways Pivoted to Meet New Market Shift

22 hours ago
1 min read

Seven Africans Make Time Magazine’s List of the 100 Most Influential People in the World for 2021

22 hours ago
1 min read

Benin is the Fastest Place in the World to Start a Company

22 hours ago
1 min read

Tech SME Gains Business Success, Growth And Acquisition During The Pandemic

22 hours ago
1 min read

The Number of Children Working Across Mines in Africa is Rising

22 hours ago
1 min read

A Startup that Will Cut the Cost it Takes to Produce Palm Oil

22 hours ago
1 min read

Africa to Pull Out All the Stops at Dubai’s World Expo

22 hours ago
1 min read

Somalia is on the Cusp of Becoming the World’s First Cashless Society

22 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Exclusive: Nerea Amoros Elorduy on Creating More Liveable Environments in Refugee Camps

7 seconds ago
1 min read

Meet Chris Fallows, the South African Wildlife Photographer Behind ‘Air Jaws’ and More

3 mins ago
1 min read

Explore the Beautiful Crafts and Textiles Emerging Now from Africa

13 mins ago
2 min read

High-Flying Brighton Earn Victory Over Leicester

46 mins ago