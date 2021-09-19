Exclusive: Nerea Amoros Elorduy on Creating More Liveable Environments in Refugee Camps

A new book from architect and urbanist, Nerea Amoros Eldoruy, focuses on the importance of the built environment for refugee camps in East Africa. Based on three years of doctoral research as well as 10 years of architectural practice and refugee assistance, the book shares important insights about the ways in which architecture can make or break a refugee community. The book focuses on sustainable construction, early-childhood development, and refugee camps, offering many practical learnings and tested approaches that respond to the lack of information about East African refugee camps. It has a specific focus on seven camps across Uganda, Kenya, and Rwanda. Elorduy is currently based in Kampala and was previously based in Kigali to conduct her research.

SOURCE: DESIGN INDABA

Share with your network!