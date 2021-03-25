Exciting South African Photographers Showcase Their Works At Quoin Rock

Share with your network!



Quoin Rock Wine Estate, situated in the heart of the Stellenbosch Winelands is currently hosting its inaugural art exhibition, which has been extended to 30 April 2021. Art, intellect and passion translate perfectly into what has been created at Quoin Rock and interpret the philosophies of the current custodians, the Gaiduk family. Surrounded by beauty, visitors can explore the estate, making their way through the cellar walkway, where the works of art are displayed, and continue to enjoy the Gåte restaurant and sprawling lawn areas.

Quoin Rock’s contemporary photography exhibition, a point of departure from traditional wine farm exhibitions, takes you on a cultural journey, showcasing an exciting mix of South African artists. Entitled “Content”, it is a group exhibition and participating artists include the late photography master David Goldblatt alongside exciting new artists Noncedo Gxekwa, Strauss Louw, Elsa Smit, Ashley Walters and Nina Zimolong. The artists have showcased their works in the photography medium they are known for. The exhibition is curated by celebrated fine art photographer Daniel Naudé, who made a name for himself with his striking animal photography in 2006.

The artists have drawn inspiration from the theme and their interpretations have resulted in a meandering cultural journey presented to the viewer through the lenses of South African photographers. Sometimes stark interpretations of a frozen moment in time; sometimes kaleidoscopic swirls creating reinterpretations of the original subject; often bold, unapologetic reality laid bare. Reflections on the past. New ways of viewing the present. Tentative anticipation for the future. A visual meditation on the world around us.

An addition to the exhibition is the opportunity for visitors to view the works with an audio tour on their cellphones which is scripted, and sometimes narrated, by the artists themselves. The audio tour is available in English, Afrikaans, Xhosa, French and German. Visitors can also choose to experience the exhibition by reading the information plaques on display.

There is no cost to view the exhibition, which is on display from Monday to Sunday (11am – 4pm) until the end of April. For more information, contact info@quoinrock.co.za.

Share with your network!