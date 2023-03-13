Excitement is Building for the Official Opening of Africa’s First Black Female-owned Safari Lodge

Batoka Hospitality, a luxury ecotourism and community development group, is preparing to open the doors of its magical Zambezi Sands River Lodge in June, offering visitors five-star luxury in the heart of Zimbabwe’s rich natural landscape. Just one hour from the magnificent Victoria Falls, the newly renovated resort is nestled in the stunning western end of Zambezi National Park and offers guests unrivalled luxury in one of the world’s most breathtaking natural settings. As the first black female-owned five-star safari lodge in Africa, Batoka Hospitality is reinventing how the world views African hospitality. Bedrooms are styled as large African-style tents offering exceptional views from the massive veranda to the soundtrack of the area’s magical wildlife. The boardwalks interlinking each tent with the main dining area and bar offer protection from wandering hippos who often spend at least part of the night feeding in and around the camp.
