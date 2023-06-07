As the medical scheme industry aligns itself along a person-centric health ecosystem, it is also key to recognise and acknowledge the people in the sector who work tirelessly in providing exceptional service.

The eighth Board of Healthcare Funders’ (BHF) Titanium Awards were a night to remember – not only for the dazzling glamour and prestige, but for how individuals and organisations who have made an impact in various areas of healthcare were paid their due honour.

“The 22nd Annual BHF conference this year was aptly themed: ‘Convergence to a person-centric health ecosystem – leaving no health citizen behind’. This theme calls onto the healthcare industry to reflect on the strides being taken to achieve this, and it is also a call on the industry to rightfully honour those who do so,” Zola Mtshiya, Head of Stakeholder Relations & Business Development at BHF said.

The awards were held recently at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) and were one of many highlights from this year’s BHF’s conference.

“As the healthcare sector our work is driven by placing the health citizen first, and these awards are one of the ways in which we honour those who embody excellence and passion for the work they do, despite the many odds and challenges faced,” Mtshiya added.

The BHF Titanium Awards recognise excellence in 10 categories, and the 2023 winners are:

Service to Membership (MemberService): Polmed

Exemplifying the tenets of person-centredness, this award recognises and rewards medical schemes, administrators, and managed care organisations providing the best service to their members. The award celebrates industry excellence and unprecedented contributions to members by providing value for money.

Service to Membership (Operational Service): Bonitas Medical Aid

Excellence in Creating Access to Healthcare: Bestmed Medical Scheme

This award seeks to honour organisations driving programmes, initiatives, and campaigns

that create access to healthcare for communities.

The Best Integrated Report: Medscheme

The integrated report reflects the level of governance and progress made on the various

elements of the operating environment.

Young Achiever Award: Dr Vuyane Mhlomi, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Quro Medical

This award celebrates young professionals who have made a notable impact in the

healthcare industry. It seeks to promote effective succession within the sector to sustain the

future of the medical profession.

The Best Paper: Nikki Naude, Dischem . Her winning work is titled “The Primary Healthcare Practitioner and Building Capacity for the Appropriate Level of Care.” Naude’s work was recognised for showcasing the need for Primary Healthcare and aligning to the needs of health citizens.

. Her winning work is titled “The Primary Healthcare Practitioner and Building Capacity for the Appropriate Level of Care.” Naude’s work was recognised for showcasing the need for Primary Healthcare and aligning to the needs of health citizens. Dr Humphrey Zokufa Lifetime Achievement Award: Mr Callie Schafer, Gemhealth Medical Aid Scheme.

Schafer was honoured for his outstanding contribution and commitment within the healthcare environment and driving change within the SADC region.

The categories for best stands considered which stands were able to showcase the following criteria: Innovation and creativity, branding & brand activation, staff performance/professionalism, and delegate participation/interest.

Best Small Stand: WockHardt Hospitals

Best Medium Stand: Cape Sativa/3Sixty Nuclear Medicine

Best Large Stand: GEMS

The conference ended with a poignant moment of reflection on the deliberations raised through the robust sessions held, which are set to take the industry forward in person-centricity. Dr Katlego Mothudi, Managing Director at the BHF, called on the over 1 000 stakeholders in the scheme industry that were present at the conference to sign a Declaration that serves to mark as a pledge on the way forward.

“As BHF – the largest representative body of medical schemes, administrators, and managed-care organisations throughout southern Africa – we were not here to merely highlight the challenges in the sector but to also develop tangible next steps in achieving person-centricity.

“The declaration is our commitment to service our health citizens in a way that empowers and enshrines their right to health and healthcare quality. As we undertake a roadshow over the coming months to explain our outlined objectives in more detail, our hope is that stakeholders will sign the declaration and align with our intent around person-centricity” Mtshiya stated.

Share with your network!