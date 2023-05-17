Ex Ghanaian President’s Third Attempt at a Comeback

Former President John Mahama has been elected flag bearer of the largest opposition party in Ghana, the National Democratic Congress, ahead of elections next year. The former president was declared the winner on Sunday after securing 98.9% of total valid votes in the party’s primaries held on Saturday. His landslide victory was against his main contender, the former mayor of Kumasi Kojo Bonsu. In a Facebook post after his victory, Mr Mahama called for unity in the party. This will be the third time the former president will be attempting a comeback after losing power in the 2016 elections to incumbent President Nana Akufo-Addo, who is ending his two-term mandate next year. Former President Mahama is an experienced politician, haven served as vice-president and then president after the demise of late president John Evans Atta Mills in office. He went ahead to win the 2012 elections and served for a one-term period of four years.
SOURCE: BBC
