Ex German International Lothar Matthäus Becomes Co-owner of Ghanaian Football Club

The former Bayern Munich player and Ballon d’Or winner hopes the club can serve as a pipeline to European clubs. Together with business partners Oliver König, a former German player agent, and former Ghanaian international Frank Acheampong, Matthäus is keen to develop talent in West Africa and open up a route to Europe for young players. Founded in 2015 and are currently ninth in the Ghanaian top flight, the Accra Lions are valued at $2 million by Transfermarkt, although details of the level of Matthäus’ personal investment have not been disclosed.

SOURCE: DW

