Evidence 'Overlooked' In Senzo Meyiwa Murder Case

EC Crime Figures

EC Crime Figures

5 hours ago

Crucial evidence relating to the murder case of Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa was overlooked, including a tip-off by his father that his son was the victim of a hit.

In 2015 Sam Meyiwa, gave police information about well-known assassins he believed were involved in the murder of his son.

The alleged hitmen were from KwaNongoma in KwaZulu-Natal.

City Press had revealed that Meyiwa’s father identified some of the five hitmen who were arrested by police in 2015.

Insiders with knowledge of the matter believe that the case would have been solved if the “police had connected the dots”.

Two suspects are in prison after being convicted for other murders. Three others are awaiting trial. Another one was gunned down in KwaNongoma in 2016.

