Evidence of Fur and Leather Clothing, Among World’s Oldest, Found in Moroccan Cave

While the fashion world continues to grapple with the issue of using animals in fashion, recent discoveries indicate that our ancestors began using animals for clothing as early as 120,000 years ago. At an archaeological site in Morocco, an array of primitive tools and animal bones demonstrate that techniques were deployed to ready animal remains for human adornment versus consumption. The evidence suggests that North African cave dwellers were making and wearing clothing long before the great migrations of humans to which all living non-Africans can trace their roots. When those Homo sapiens left Africa to populate the corners of the globe, it appears that they likely did so adorned in an array of animal skins and furs.

SOURCE: SMITHSONIAN MAGAZINE

