Everything We Know About Tiwa Savage’s Acting Debut in ‘Water and Garri’                              

The queen of Afrobeats is ready to conquer another kingdom. Long in the works, Tiwa Savage is expected to debut her first foray into acting with the premiere of ‘Water and Garri.’ Savage plays Aisha, a fashion designer watching her career take flight in the U.S. After 10 years, she returns to her native home when there’s a death in the family. She soon realizes that things are not the way she left them.

