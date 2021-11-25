Everything On Track For Digital Migration – Ntshavheni

Communications and Digital Technologies Minister, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says the country is on track with its broadcast digital migration program.

This move will see the country shift from analogue to digital television.

The minister said that the last SABC analogue site would be switched off in Upington in the Northern Cape on Friday.

Minister Ntshavheni said that more than half a million indigent households had already migrated to digital with more being registered to receive digital set-top boxes.

Ntshavheni updated the media on Wednesday on progress made.

But she’s warned against manufacturers dumping their unwanted analogue TV sets

“As South Africa is shifting to digital, we want to ensure we avoid dumping of analogue televisions in South Africa. I am therefore in consultation with the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition, the Department of International Relations and the International Trade Administration Commission. We are coordinating government’s approach on the non-proliferation of analogue TVs in the South African market.

