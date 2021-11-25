iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Everything On Track For Digital Migration – Ntshavheni

Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni briefs media on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting. Photo: GCIS

50 mins ago 1 min read

Communications and Digital Technologies Minister, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says the country is on track with its broadcast digital migration program.

This move will see the country shift from analogue to digital television.

The minister said that the last SABC analogue site would be switched off in Upington in the Northern Cape on Friday.

Minister Ntshavheni said that more than half a million indigent households had already migrated to digital with more being registered to receive digital set-top boxes.

Ntshavheni updated the media on Wednesday on progress made.

But she’s warned against manufacturers dumping their unwanted analogue TV sets

“As South Africa is shifting to digital, we want to ensure we avoid dumping of analogue televisions in South Africa. I am therefore in consultation with the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition, the Department of International Relations and the International Trade Administration Commission. We are coordinating government’s approach on the non-proliferation of analogue TVs in the South African market.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Police On Standby For KZN Deployment

48 mins ago
1 min read

ANC’s Mxolisi Kaunda Elected New eThekwini Mayor

54 mins ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 1275 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

1 hour ago
1 min read

Decision to grant Zuma parole must be set aside – Helen Suzman Foundation

1 day ago
1 min read

Sars Extends Filing Season Deadline

1 day ago
1 min read

DA Claims Three Major Metros’ Mayorships

1 day ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 868 New COVID-19 Cases

1 day ago
1 min read

DA’s Mpho Phalatse Elected New Joburg Mayor

2 days ago
1 min read

No Evidence Linking Noodle Deaths To Tampering By Foreign Nationals – SAHRC

2 days ago
1 min read

Aid Arrives For Flooded Garden Route

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 312 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
1 min read

Investigation Into July Unrest Enters Second Week

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Police On Standby For KZN Deployment

48 mins ago
1 min read

Everything On Track For Digital Migration – Ntshavheni

50 mins ago
1 min read

ANC’s Mxolisi Kaunda Elected New eThekwini Mayor

54 mins ago
1 min read

UN Picks World Day to Celebrate Swahili Language

60 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer