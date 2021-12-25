iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Everton’s COVID-19 Cases, Injuries Force Premier League To Postpone Burnley Game

REUTERS/Phil Noble

2 mins ago 2 min read

COVID-19 cases and injuries at Everton forced the Premier League to accept the club’s request for a postponement and called of their Boxing Day fixture away at Burnley, the league said on Friday.

It is the 13th Premier League game to be called off due to COVID-19 and third Boxing Day fixture to be postponed after Liverpool v Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers v Watford were called off on Thursday due to cases in the visiting teams.

Everton manager Rafa Benitez said on Thursday that his club had a request to postpone Sunday’s match rejected by the Premier League, adding it was unfair as he had six injuries and five players down with COVID-19. read more

“The Board reviewed the club’s request today to postpone the match following further injuries to their squad,” the Premier League said in a statement.

“They concluded that the club will not be able to fulfil their fixture this weekend as a result of an insufficient number of players available to play due to COVID-19 cases and injuries.”

The Premier League only grants a postponement if a club has fewer than 14 players — 13 outfield players and one goalkeeper — available, with the board examining requests on a case-by-case basis.

Both clubs have already had matches postponed this month with Burnley now staring at a fixture pile-up with four games in hand after Boxing Day.

The East Lancashire club had games against Watford and Aston Villa postponed due to COVID-19 outbreaks while a home clash against Tottenham Hotspur was called off less than two hours before kickoff due to heavy snowfall.

Burnley are in the relegation zone, in 18th place on 11 points from 15 matches. Everton are in 14th spot on 19 points from 17 games.

Britain reported a record 119,789 new daily COVID-19 cases on Thursday as it battles a surge in infections fuelled by the Omicron variant.

Reuters

Share with your network!

More Stories

2 min read

England Look To Arrest Ashes Slide In Melbourne

8 seconds ago
2 min read

Leaders Man City Cruise To Win Over Newcastle

5 days ago
2 min read

Wolves Hold Reluctant Chelsea To Goalless Draw

6 days ago
2 min read

Chelsea’s Tuchel Worried About Player Safety

6 days ago
2 min read

China Tennis Star Peng Denies That She Made Accusation Of Sexual Assault

6 days ago
1 min read

No Plans For ‘Circuit Breaker’ Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases – EFL Chairman

6 days ago
2 min read

Tiger Woods And Son Shoot Bogey-Free 62

6 days ago
1 min read

Police Make One Arrest After Arsenal Report Leeds Fan For Racist Abuse

6 days ago
4 min read

Chinese City’s Tennis Ambitions Imperilled By Peng Shuai Scandal

6 days ago
2 min read

Nadal Casts Doubt Over Australian Open Participation

6 days ago
3 min read

Martinelli Double Helps Arsenal Rout Hapless Leeds

6 days ago
2 min read

Chelsea Owner Abramovich Gets Portuguese Citizenship

7 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

England Look To Arrest Ashes Slide In Melbourne

8 seconds ago
2 min read

Everton’s COVID-19 Cases, Injuries Force Premier League To Postpone Burnley Game

2 mins ago
SABC
1 min read

Motsoeneng Says Court Order Was Wrong

23 hours ago
1 min read

J&J Booster Shots Available From Friday – Health Dept

23 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer