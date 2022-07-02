iAfrica

Everton Sign Tarkowski On Free Transfer From Burnley

Reuters/Lee Smith

Everton have completed the signing of defender James Tarkowski from Championship side Burnley on a four-year contract, the Premier League club said on Saturday.

The 29-year-old, who was out of contract at Turf Moor, becomes Everton’s first ARRIVAL of the close season.

“It’s a massive club. I’m really looking forward to the years ahead and I’m thankful for the opportunity that I’ve been given,” Tarkowski told the club website.

“I’m an ambitious person, I want to achieve, I want to win things and I’ve come here to be successful.”

The centre back made 35 Premier League appearances for Burnley last season as they were relegated to the Championship following a six-year stint in the top flight. He played 219 games in all for the club after signing from Brentford in 2016.

Everton finished 16th last season under manager Frank Lampard, narrowly avoiding the drop.

