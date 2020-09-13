Everton Break Tottenham Jinx

Everton ended a miserable run of form against Tottenham Hotspur as Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s second-half header earned them a 1-0 away victory in their Premier League opener on Sunday.
Carlo Ancelotti gave debuts to three new signings including Colombian James Rodriguez but it was Sheffield-born Calvert-Lewin who gave Everton a dream start to the season as he headed powerfully home in the 55th minute.
Tottenham also gave debuts to right back Matt Doherty and midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg but were disappointing as they suffered a first defeat by Everton since 2012.
Their best chances came before the break as Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford denied both Dele Alli and Doherty.
Tottenham lacked imagination after Everton went ahead and the visitors held out with relative ease.
