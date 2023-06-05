iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Events Specifically Dedicated to Celebrating Black Music and Culture in Europe 

23 seconds ago 1 min read

Some of the best Black summer festivals in Europe include Afro Nation Festival in Portugal, Africa Oyé in the UK, and Pal Mundo in the Netherlands. Each festival, in its own unique way, showcases Black culture and music through performances by international artists. Africa Oyé is held annually in Liverpool, UK. Regarded as the largest free African music and culture festival in the country, Africa Oyé has become a highlight of the summer festival season. Paris Jazz Festival is held at the picturesque Parc Floral de Paris in France. This event has garnered a reputation for its celebration of African and Afro-Caribbean jazz musicians. Jazz, a genre deeply intertwined with African roots, finds a perfect platform at this festival.

TRAVEL NOIRE

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Namibia Offers a Wealth of Experiences for Adventurous Travellers

2 mins ago
1 min read

Top Destinations to Visit in Africa

29 mins ago
1 min read

Establishing Manufacturing Nodes across the Continent and Leveraging on the AfCFTA

2 days ago
1 min read

The Agritech Innovators Bringing Transformative Change to the Continent’s Green Economy

2 days ago
1 min read

Women in Nigeria Lead the Charge in Plastic Waste Innovation

2 days ago
1 min read

Tunisia’s President is Looking for Ways to Avoid a Bailout Package Worth nearly $2bn

2 days ago
1 min read

A Decision that Brought Lagos to a Standstill

2 days ago
1 min read

The European Union Engages African Nations to Secure the Supply of Vital Battery Minerals

2 days ago
1 min read

The Unintended Consequence of Lusaka’s Decision to Allow Partial Withdrawal of Pensions 

2 days ago
1 min read

Ghana’s Economy and its IMF Engagements

2 days ago
1 min read

Addis Ababa is Likely to Require a more Comprehensive Package of Debt Restructuring 

2 days ago
1 min read

Kenya’s Central Bank Parks Digital Currency Talk  

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Events Specifically Dedicated to Celebrating Black Music and Culture in Europe 

23 seconds ago
1 min read

Namibia Offers a Wealth of Experiences for Adventurous Travellers

2 mins ago
1 min read

Top Destinations to Visit in Africa

29 mins ago
2 min read

Djokovic Edges Closer To Grand Slam Record With Spot In Last Eight

14 hours ago

Share