The upcoming Africa Energy Indaba is set to showcase the pivotal role of electric vehicles (EVs) in shaping the future of sustainable transportation across the continent. As part of the event’s comprehensive agenda, the Electric Vehicle Forum will bring together industry leaders, experts, and enthusiasts to discuss and accelerate the adoption of electric mobility solutions in Africa.

Key Highlights of the EV Forum:

Exploring Sustainable Transportation Solutions: The forum will delve into the latest advancements in EV technology, sustainable charging infrastructure, and the potential impact on reducing carbon emissions in the transportation sector.

Spotlight on African Innovations: Participants can expect insights into homegrown innovations and initiatives driving the electric vehicle movement in Africa. Local start-ups and entrepreneurs contributing to the EV ecosystem will be showcased.

Policy and Regulatory Landscape: Discussions will centre around the role of governments and regulatory bodies in creating an enabling environment for the widespread adoption of electric vehicles. Key policymakers will share their perspectives on incentives, regulations, and future plans.

Industry Collaboration: The forum will provide a platform for networking and collaboration among stakeholders in the electric vehicle ecosystem. Manufacturers, suppliers, and service providers will have the opportunity to connect and explore potential partnerships.

Date: 7 March 2024

Venue: Exhibition Hall 2, Cape Town International Convention Centre

How to Participate: Register at no cost to visit the exhibition and join the EV Forum being hosted in the Exhibition Hall https://energyindaba.co.za/visit-exhibition/

Early registration is encouraged to secure a spot at the forefront of the electric vehicle revolution in Africa.

“Given the interest and growth potential for the electric vehicle market in Africa, we anticipate an exciting and interesting event, sharing the latest industry news.” Commented, Liz Hart, Managing Director of the Africa Energy Indaba, the host of the EV Forum.