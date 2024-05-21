Europe Complicit in North African Nations’ Inhumane Practice of Dumping Migrants in the Desert

A new report by The Washington Post has revealed that Europe is complicit in the inhumane North African nations’ practice of pushing migrants to the desert. According to the newspaper’s investigation, conducted alongside Lighthouse Reports and other international media houses, the European Union, alongside some individual European countries, finance these inhumane operations that see tens of thousands of migrants detained and subsequently dumped in remote locations, usually desert areas. The investigation revealed that European money were used to train and equip personnel involved in desert dumps and implicated in multiple other human right abuses. The Washington Post report claimed European officers were aware of these practices and have held discussion on them since at least 2019.



SOURCE: THE WASHINGTON POST