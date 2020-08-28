EurAfrican Forum Digital 2020: The President Of Portugal Welcomes The President Of Ghana

Share with your network!

The year 2020 marks the beginning of a challenging decade for the EU-AU relations

For the first time at the EurAfrican Forum (www.EurAfricanForum.org) the President of Portugal welcomes the President of Ghana.This session will happen on September 3rd at 3:45pmThe moderator will be the Africa Editor for Finantial Times, David PillingThis year’s edition will focus on challenges and common points, under the motto “In Search for a Common Ground in a Post COVID World”The year 2020 marks the beginning of a challenging decade for the EU-AU relations. The EU’s members are Africa’s main trading partners, foreign investors and chief source of remittances. Collective action and dialogue among African and European key players are pivotal to improve the livelihoods of all under the blueprint of the SDG, the AFCTA and the African Union’s Agenda 2063.

The Honorary President of the EurAfrican Forum and President of the Republic of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, will welcome on an exclusive online Forum the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo during a dedicated Presidential panel to discuss the main challenges and opportunities between the twin continents in search of a common ground in a post-COVID world. This conversation will be moderated by the Africa Editor for Finantial Times, David Pilling.

«Now is the time to reinforce our partnership to generate sound strategies, attract investment, deepen regional and global engagement for sustaining economic growth.» Filipe de Botton, President of the Board, Portuguese Diaspora Council.

